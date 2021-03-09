Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington Sailor Organizes Stores in Freezer During a Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Arlington Sailor Organizes Stores in Freezer During a Replenishment-At-Sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210903-N-PC065-1093
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 3, 2021) -- Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Armando Leon, right, assigned the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), organizes stores in the freezer during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 3, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 12:48
    Photo ID: 6819182
    VIRIN: 210903-N-PC065-1093
    Resolution: 6046x4031
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Sailor Organizes Stores in Freezer During a Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arlington Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Sailors Heave a Line During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arlington Sailor Secures the Span Wire During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Fueling Operations During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arlington Receives Stores During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arlington Sailor Organizes Stores in Freezer During a Replenishment-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    JTFHAITI-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT