    Rifle Ready 3 tests Battle Group Poland’s multinational response force [Image 5 of 5]

    Rifle Ready 3 tests Battle Group Poland’s multinational response force

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, prepare Stryker vehicles during “Rifle Ready 3,” an emergency deployment readiness exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 3, 2021. This exercise measured Battle Group Poland’s reactive force against a simulated crisis. The Romanian Land Forces, Croatia Land Forces, British Army and United States Army contingents came together to test their speed of alert, marshal and deployment in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 10:04
    Photo ID: 6819117
    VIRIN: 210903-A-NQ624-1052
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ZAGREB, HR
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle Ready 3 tests Battle Group Poland’s multinational response force [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DarkRifles
    CroatiaLandForces

