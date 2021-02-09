U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Armitage from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, receives a simulated crisis alert during “Rifle Ready 3,” an emergency deployment readiness exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 3, 2021. This exercise measured Battle Group Poland’s reaction time against a simulated crisis. The Romanian Land Forces, Croatia Land Forces, British Army and United States Army contingents came together to test their speed of alert, marshal and deployment in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6819113 VIRIN: 210903-A-NQ624-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.07 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rifle Ready 3 tests Battle Group Poland’s multinational response force [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.