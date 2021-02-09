U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Armitage from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, receives a simulated crisis alert during “Rifle Ready 3,” an emergency deployment readiness exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 3, 2021. This exercise measured Battle Group Poland’s reaction time against a simulated crisis. The Romanian Land Forces, Croatia Land Forces, British Army and United States Army contingents came together to test their speed of alert, marshal and deployment in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 10:06
|Photo ID:
|6819113
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-NQ624-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Rifle Ready 3 tests Battle Group Poland’s multinational response force [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
