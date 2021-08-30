Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delivering morale during OAR [Image 3 of 4]

    Delivering morale during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman Gustavo Garcia, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, grabs a package at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Potential volunteers are welcome to stop by one of the Post Offices in the KMC area and ask to help or email them at 786fss.postal.service.1@us.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delivering morale during OAR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

