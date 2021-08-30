Airman Gustavo Garcia, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, grabs a package at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Potential volunteers are welcome to stop by one of the Post Offices in the KMC area and ask to help or email them at 786fss.postal.service.1@us.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:43
|Photo ID:
|6819065
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-PJ020-1048
|Resolution:
|4113x2737
|Size:
|917.9 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivering morale during OAR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT