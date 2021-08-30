Northside Post Office customers await their packages at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Ramstein Postal Offices are operating at 20% of their normal staff capacity due to mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
This work, Delivering morale during OAR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
