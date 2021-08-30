U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Ernest Craigwell Jr. poses for a photo in 1955. Craigwell served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1945 until his retirement in 1973. When Craigwell first enlisted, he was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group. (Photo courtesy of Commemorative Air Force RISE ABOVE)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6819006 VIRIN: 210830-F-F3301-1002 Resolution: 230x300 Size: 13.73 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command chief reflects on Red Tails connection [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.