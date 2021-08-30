U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Ernest Craigwell Jr. poses for an undated photo. Craigwell served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1945 until his retirement in 1973. When Craigwell first enlisted, he was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group. (Photo courtesy of Commemorative Air Force RISE ABOVE)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6819010 VIRIN: 210830-F-F3301-1003 Resolution: 214x300 Size: 54.07 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command chief reflects on Red Tails connection [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.