    Command chief reflects on Red Tails connection [Image 4 of 4]

    Command chief reflects on Red Tails connection

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Ernest Craigwell Jr. poses for an undated photo. Craigwell served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1945 until his retirement in 1973. When Craigwell first enlisted, he was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group. (Photo courtesy of Commemorative Air Force RISE ABOVE)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:00
    Photo ID: 6819010
    VIRIN: 210830-F-F3301-1003
    Resolution: 214x300
    Size: 54.07 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command chief reflects on Red Tails connection [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airman
    Red Tails
    332

