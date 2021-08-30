Airmen from the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, won the title of 'Top Dawg Team' during a Port Dawg Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Aug. 30, 2021. The team competed alongside a member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force who shared in their victory, and posed with 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander Col. Jason B. Terry (left) and Command Chief CMSgt. Ricky B. Smith (right).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 22:03 Photo ID: 6818749 VIRIN: 210830-D-VX160-032 Resolution: 4822x3211 Size: 1.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.