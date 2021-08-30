Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo [Image 3 of 4]

    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Amelia Dickson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, won the title of 'Top Dawg Team' during a Port Dawg Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Aug. 30, 2021. The team competed alongside a member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force who shared in their victory, and posed with 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander Col. Jason B. Terry (left) and Command Chief CMSgt. Ricky B. Smith (right).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 22:03
    Photo ID: 6818749
    VIRIN: 210830-D-VX160-032
    Resolution: 4822x3211
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo
    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo
    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo
    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

    TAGS

    62nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing
    62 APS
    515 AMOW
    Port Dawg Rodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT