Airmen from the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, won the title of 'Top Dawg Team' during a Port Dawg Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Aug. 30, 2021. The team competed alongside a member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force who shared in their victory, and posed with 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander Col. Jason B. Terry (left) and Command Chief CMSgt. Ricky B. Smith (right).
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 22:03
|Photo ID:
|6818749
|VIRIN:
|210830-D-VX160-032
|Resolution:
|4822x3211
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo
LEAVE A COMMENT