Members of the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, joined by a teammate from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, compete in the pallet building portion of the Port Dawg Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Aug. 30, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 22:03 Photo ID: 6818750 VIRIN: 210830-D-VX160-441 Resolution: 4510x3384 Size: 2.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific-based Airmen build international partnerships, show off skills in Port Dawg Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.