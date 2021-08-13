Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor honor fallen Sailor with memorial [Image 8 of 11]

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor honor fallen Sailor with memorial

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), stand in formation during a memorial service honoring Chief Electrician’s Mate Stuart Hedley aboard Pearl Harbor, Aug. 13. Hedley served in the U.S. Navy for over twenty years and survived attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 20:01
    Photo ID: 6818657
    VIRIN: 210813-M-VW477-1045
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor honor fallen Sailor with memorial [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    USS Pearl Harbor
    11thMEU
    PrideOfThePacific
    Nation'sBattleCry

