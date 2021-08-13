PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), raise the U.S. flag during a memorial service honoring Chief Electrician’s Mate Stuart Hedley aboard Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 13. Hedley served in the U.S. Navy for over twenty years and survived attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6818655 VIRIN: 210813-M-VW477-1030 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.85 MB Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor honor fallen Sailor with memorial [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.