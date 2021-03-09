Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Life in Liberty Village [Image 9 of 9]

    Life in Liberty Village

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan guests challenge each other in one-on-one soccer in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6818630
    VIRIN: 210903-F-CJ792-0009
    Resolution: 4000x2857
    Size: 403.89 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life in Liberty Village [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village
    Life in Liberty Village

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBMDL
    Task Force Liberty
    OAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT