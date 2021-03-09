An Afghan guest serves during a game of volleyball in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Life in Liberty Village [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.