Afghan evacuees in-process at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex

An Afghan family awaits the escort to their living accommodations at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 1, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West, 1st Armored Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team)

