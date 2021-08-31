Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex [Image 4 of 8]

    Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex

    FORT BLISS, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Sgt. Andrew Zandstra, a field artilleryman with 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, talks with an Afghan child about her day at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Aug. 31, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West, 1st Armored Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

