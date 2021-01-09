Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida Recovery Aerial Damage Assessments [Image 2 of 3]

    Hurricane Ida Recovery Aerial Damage Assessments

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    This week USACE leaders conducted aerial assessments in Louisiana following Hurricane #Isa to observe the size and scope of the damage to help determine mission requirements. Pictured is St. Charles Parish

    Louisiana
    USACE
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida

