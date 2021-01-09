This week USACE leaders conducted aerial assessments in Louisiana following Hurricane #Isa to observe the size and scope of the damage to help determine mission requirements. Pictured is St. Charles Parish
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6818530
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-EN999-104
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida Recovery Aerial Damage Assessments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT