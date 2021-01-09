This week USACE leaders conducted aerial assessments in Louisiana following Hurricane #Isa to observe the size and scope of the damage to help determine mission requirements. Pictured here is St. John the Baptist Parish.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 16:39 Photo ID: 6818528 VIRIN: 210902-A-EN999-086 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.69 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida Recovery Aerial Damage Assessments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.