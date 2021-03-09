A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans approaches the fishing vessel Moon Glow approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. The helicopter crew medevaced a 64-year-old man who sustained a severe leg injury when he fell into the water and was attacked by a shark. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6818321
|VIRIN:
|210903-G-G0105-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim from fishing vessel 35 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT