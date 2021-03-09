Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim from fishing vessel 35 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana [Image 1 of 2]

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans approaches the fishing vessel Moon Glow approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. The helicopter crew medevaced a 64-year-old man who sustained a severe leg injury when he fell into the water and was attacked by a shark. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

