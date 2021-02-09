Coast Guard repatriates 91 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of 3 illegal voyages near Puerto Rico

A makeshift boat, one of three illegal migrant voyages, interdicted by the Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency Group partner agencies Sept. 2, 2021 in the Mona Passage just off Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance crew repatriated 91 migrants from these cases to the Dominican Republic Sept. 3, 2021. The interdictions are the result of ongoing Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency group partner efforts to deter and stop illegal voyages in the Mona Passage.

