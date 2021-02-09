Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 91 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of 3 illegal voyages near Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard repatriates 91 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of 3 illegal voyages near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    09.02.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A makeshift boat, one of three illegal migrant voyages, interdicted by the Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency Group partner agencies Sept. 2, 2021 in the Mona Passage just off Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance crew repatriated 91 migrants from these cases to the Dominican Republic Sept. 3, 2021. The interdictions are the result of ongoing Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency group partner efforts to deter and stop illegal voyages in the Mona Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

    Coast Guard repatriates 91 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of 3 illegal voyages near Puerto Rico

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge
    Mona Passage
    91 migrants

