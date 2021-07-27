Maj. Gen. Rod Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, observes a Command Post Exercise-Functional July 27 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The CPX-F was hosted by 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, 84th Training Command to provide training for the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and its subordinate battalions. This CPX-F provided planning and training in Logistics Over-The-Shore and Terminal Operations for Army Reserve transportation units involved in port operations. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6818155
|VIRIN:
|210727-A-VX676-042
|Resolution:
|3344x2766
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve units set high-water mark during port-ops exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve units set high-water mark during port-ops exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT