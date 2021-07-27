Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve units set high-water mark during port-ops exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve units set high-water mark during port-ops exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Rod Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, observes a Command Post Exercise-Functional July 27 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The CPX-F was hosted by 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, 84th Training Command to provide training for the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and its subordinate battalions. This CPX-F provided planning and training in Logistics Over-The-Shore and Terminal Operations for Army Reserve transportation units involved in port operations. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6818155
    VIRIN: 210727-A-VX676-042
    Resolution: 3344x2766
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve units set high-water mark during port-ops exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Command Post Exercise
    84th Training Command
    91st Training Division
    Terminal Operations
    3rd Transportation Brigade

