Army Reserve units set high-water mark during port-ops exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. Rod Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, observes a Command Post Exercise-Functional July 27 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The CPX-F was hosted by 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, 84th Training Command to provide training for the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and its subordinate battalions. This CPX-F provided planning and training in Logistics Over-The-Shore and Terminal Operations for Army Reserve transportation units involved in port operations. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, 84th Training Command hosted a Command Post Exercise-Functional here this past month to provide training for the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and its subordinate battalions.



This CPX-F provided planning and training in Logistics Over-The-Shore and Terminal Operations for Army Reserve transportation units involved in port operations.



“These CPX-Fs help our staff train and get a better understanding how to run a port,” explained Lt. Col. Adam Van Dusen, commander of the 483rd Terminal Transportation Battalion stationed in Vallejo, California, one of several units helping 1st Brigade provide exercise support. “This is the most cost-effective way to do it, and the Soldiers are getting tremendous experience they otherwise can’t get.”



“For a terminal battalion, it’s so difficult to replicate actual operations; it’s very costly,” he continued. “There are not opportunities for us to jump into ports and integrate with civilian port operations, so this is a tremendous opportunity for us.”



Logistics Over-The-Shore Operations provide logistical sustainment to early entry forces over an unimproved beach, discharge through ports inaccessible or denied to deep-draft shipping, and support of normal fixed-port operations. Terminal Operations are integral at all levels of war and through the range of military operations by providing loading, unloading and handling of cargo and personnel between various transportation modes.



Both are key activities for the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and its subordinate units, the 359th Terminal Transportation Battalion stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and the 385th Terminal Transportation Battalion stationed in Tacoma, Washington.



“This exercise is extremely important because it is always my goal and intent that (my Soldiers) are prepared and that they can go downrange and go to war,” said Col. Alexia Fields, 3rd Transportation Brigade commander. “I want them to be able to support and defend the Constitution, but I need them to be able to come home to their families; the only way we can do that is getting after not only their individual tasks, but those collective tasks as a brigade in case the Army and the nation calls us.



“I always say that you can raise the bar to the next level at every juncture, so they will sharpen and hone their skills,” Fields added.



“Out here, we’ve done a wealth of training and the morale has been great,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shelita Taylor, 3rd Transportation Brigade command sergeant major. “They’ve done driver training, combat lifesaver training, gas chamber – we’re making sure the Soldiers are prepared.”