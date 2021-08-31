Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 LRS Aerial delivery helps make Thracian Summer 2021 possible [Image 5 of 5]

    86 LRS Aerial delivery helps make Thracian Summer 2021 possible

    PLOVDIV AIRPORT, BULGARIA

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Smith, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Unilateral Airlift Training, prepares a parachute to be transported back to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Thracian Summer 2021 at Plovdiv Airport, Bulgaria, Aug. 31, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a flying training deployment to enhance airdrop operations, aerial port operations and multi-ship flying formation training between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

