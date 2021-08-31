U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Smith, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Unilateral Airlift Training, prepares a parachute to be transported back to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Thracian Summer 2021 at Plovdiv Airport, Bulgaria, Aug. 31, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a flying training deployment to enhance airdrop operations, aerial port operations and multi-ship flying formation training between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6818148
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-HT863-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|PLOVDIV AIRPORT, BG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 LRS Aerial delivery helps make Thracian Summer 2021 possible [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT