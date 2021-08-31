86 LRS Aerial delivery helps make Thracian Summer 2021 possible

Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Unilateral Airlift Training superintendent, places quick lease knots into parachute cords during Thracian Summer 2021 at Plovdiv Airport, Bulgaria, Aug. 31, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is an opportunity to train with Bulgarian forces to enhance interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure regional allies and partners of joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

