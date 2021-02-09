Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief [Image 3 of 4]

    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General, addresses hospital mission member of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team at a Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (JRSOI) event at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Sept. 02. Due to staff shortages, the Oregon Guard is in the process of mobilizing approximately 1,500 members to help Oregon hospitals with nonclinical support roles. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6817995
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 4151x3551
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief
    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief
    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief
    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41IBCT
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Camp Withycombe
    ORARNG
    COVID-19
    Oregon National Guard COVID Hospital Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT