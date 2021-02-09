Spc. Karrar Almerza screens hospital mission member Sgt. Schrader of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team on arrival at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Sept. 02. Due to staff shortages, the Oregon Guard is in the process of mobilizing approximately 1,500 members to help Oregon hospitals with nonclinical support roles. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 09:01 Photo ID: 6817993 VIRIN: 210902-Z-ZJ128-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.08 MB Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.