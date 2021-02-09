Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief

Spc. Karrar Almerza screens hospital mission member Sgt. Schrader of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team on arrival at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Sept. 02. Due to staff shortages, the Oregon Guard is in the process of mobilizing approximately 1,500 members to help Oregon hospitals with nonclinical support roles. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
