MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 1, 2021) Rear Adm. Darin Via, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT) commander and the senior market manager for the Tidewater Market, speaks with a Sailor about volunteering to assist during a visit to a mass vaccination site at Norfolk Naval Station on Sept. 1. This visit comes on the heels of NAVADMIN 190/21, 2021-2022 Navy Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination and Reporting policy, released Aug. 31, and stating that vaccination against COVID-19 for all service members is now mandatory.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US