Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center [Image 2 of 3]

    MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 1, 2021) Rear Adm. Darin Via, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT) commander and the senior market manager for the Tidewater Market, receives a tour of the McCormick Fitness Center from Cmdr. Jon Levenson, the force nurse for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic and site manager, during a visit to a mass vaccination site at Norfolk Naval Station on Sept. 1. This visit comes on the heels of NAVADMIN 190/21, 2021-2022 Navy Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination and Reporting policy, released Aug. 31, and stating that vaccination against COVID-19 for all service members is now mandatory.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6817978
    VIRIN: 210902-N-MY642-0013
    Resolution: 1801x2954
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center
    MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center
    MEDLANT Visits Mass Vaccination Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Visits Hampton Roads Mass Vaccination Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #sinkcovid #navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT