VRM Wing Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 02, 2021) -- Capt. Dewon M. Chaney, outgoing commanding officer, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission (VRM) Wing, speaks at VRM Wing’s change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station North Island on September 2, 2021. VRM Wing oversees tactical level development for future employment of the VRM squadrons operating the CMV-22B Osprey, and mans, trains, and equips them to provide flexible, agile tilt-rotor aircraft multi-mission support options to carrier strike group and fleet commanders as required to meet operational and strategic objectives. U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Winter Griffith (Released) 210902-N-UM741-0064

