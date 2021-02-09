Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VRM Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    VRM Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class WINTER GRIFFITH 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 02, 2021) Capt. Dewon M. Chaney, outgoing commanding officer, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission (VRM) Wing, speaks at VRM Wing’s change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station North Island on September 2, 2021. VRM Wing oversees tactical level development for future employment of the VRM squadrons operating the CMV-22B Osprey, and mans, trains, and equips them to provide flexible, agile tilt-rotor aircraft multi-mission support options to carrier strike group and fleet commanders as required to meet operational and strategic objectives. U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Winter Griffith (Released) 210902-N-UM741-0060

    This work, VRM Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 WINTER GRIFFITH, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

