Maj. Matthew Feeman, 20th Fighter Wing ACE lead, briefs the 20th FW commander on the first ACE command and control vignette where the team was solving a problem regarding prioritization of sortie support. The 505th CCW’s ACE training team provided academics, guided discussions, and table-top exercise allowing the 20th FW leadership to solve real-world problems under the mentoring and instruction of the 505th’s C2 subject matter experts. The C2 lessons prepared the 20th FW and their expeditionary fighter squadron to execute wing-level Exercise IRON HAND. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6817552
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-ES928-1002
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|789.02 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 505th CCW provides ACE C2 training to 20th FW, accelerating change at the tactical level [Image 2 of 2], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
505th CCW provides ACE C2 training to 20th FW, accelerating change at the tactical level
LEAVE A COMMENT