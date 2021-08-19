Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    505th CCW provides ACE C2 training to 20th FW, accelerating change at the tactical level [Image 2 of 2]

    505th CCW provides ACE C2 training to 20th FW, accelerating change at the tactical level

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Maj. Matthew Feeman, 20th Fighter Wing ACE lead, briefs the 20th FW commander on the first ACE command and control vignette where the team was solving a problem regarding prioritization of sortie support. The 505th CCW’s ACE training team provided academics, guided discussions, and table-top exercise allowing the 20th FW leadership to solve real-world problems under the mentoring and instruction of the 505th’s C2 subject matter experts. The C2 lessons prepared the 20th FW and their expeditionary fighter squadron to execute wing-level Exercise IRON HAND. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 17:51
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
