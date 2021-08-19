Maj. Matthew Feeman, 20th Fighter Wing ACE lead, briefs the 20th FW commander on the first ACE command and control vignette where the team was solving a problem regarding prioritization of sortie support. The 505th CCW’s ACE training team provided academics, guided discussions, and table-top exercise allowing the 20th FW leadership to solve real-world problems under the mentoring and instruction of the 505th’s C2 subject matter experts. The C2 lessons prepared the 20th FW and their expeditionary fighter squadron to execute wing-level Exercise IRON HAND. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6817552 VIRIN: 210819-F-ES928-1002 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 789.02 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 505th CCW provides ACE C2 training to 20th FW, accelerating change at the tactical level [Image 2 of 2], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.