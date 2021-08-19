505th CCW provides ACE C2 training to 20th FW, accelerating change at the tactical level

20th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Lawrence Sullivan (head of the table) and staff attending the 505th Command and Control Wing’s Agile Combat Employment command and control training at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 18, 2021. The 505th CCW’s ACE training team provided academics, guided discussions, and table-top exercise allowing the 20th FW leadership to solve real-world problems under the mentoring and instruction of the 505th’s C2 subject matter experts. The C2 lessons prepared the 20th FW and their expeditionary fighter squadron to execute wing-level Exercise IRON HAND. (U.S. Air Force photo)

