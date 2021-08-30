U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Mazzie, right, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, assists an Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing with deployment out-processing Aug. 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. More than 70 Luke AFB Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, New Mexico, in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation supports the temporary provision of medical screening, lodging, and other general support for Afghan evacuees and their families arriving to several military installations in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

This work, 56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome, by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.