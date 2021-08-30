Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4]

    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing complete deployment outprocessing Aug. 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. More than 70 Luke AFB Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, New Mexico, in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation supports the temporary provision of medical screening, lodging, and other general support for Afghan evacuees and their families arriving to several military installations in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6817447
    VIRIN: 210830-F-VI840-0019
    Resolution: 5300x3772
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome
    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome
    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome
    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    56th FW deploys Airmen to support Operation Allies Welcome

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    Luke
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT