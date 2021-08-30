Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP and COTF sign MOA

    NAVSUP and COTF sign MOA

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Russell Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Commander Operational Test and Evaluation Force (COTF) sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) onboard NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Sep. 30. The MOA signing acknowledges the importance of working together for evaluating systems and integrating results into long-term sustainment and will provide test-quality reliability data to the NAVSUP enterprise, increase available data for forecasting life-cycle sustainment support in order to support end-to-end integration of the supply chain earlier in the life-cycle and improve long-term sustainment for the Fleet.
    Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

