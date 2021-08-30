Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Commander Operational Test and Evaluation Force (COTF) sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) onboard NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Sep. 30. The MOA signing acknowledges the importance of working together for evaluating systems and integrating results into long-term sustainment and will provide test-quality reliability data to the NAVSUP enterprise, increase available data for forecasting life-cycle sustainment support in order to support end-to-end integration of the supply chain earlier in the life-cycle and improve long-term sustainment for the Fleet.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:54 Photo ID: 6817061 VIRIN: 210830-N-N1901-0027 Resolution: 2560x1706 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP and COTF sign MOA [Image 2 of 2], by Russell Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.