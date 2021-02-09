NAVSUP and COTF together support the warfighter

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Commander Operational Test and Evaluation Force (COTF) sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) onboard NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Sep. 30. The MOA signing acknowledges the importance of working together for evaluating systems and integrating results into long-term sustainment and will provide test-quality reliability data to the NAVSUP enterprise, increase available data for forecasting life-cycle sustainment support in order to support end-to-end integration of the supply chain earlier in the life-cycle and improve long-term sustainment for the Fleet. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Navy’s Commander Testing and Evaluation Force (COTF) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) onboard NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS) Sep. 30. The MOA signing acknowledges the importance of collaboration for evaluating systems and integrating results into long-term sustainment.



“Our focus is on the warfighter, it’s all about the actual capability that they are receiving on the waterfront. Some of the challenges that the program teams face in making sure that the supply picture is as prepared as the rest of the system as it gets closer and closer to fielding,” said Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, Commander NAVSUP WSS. We have more and more systems coming online with higher complexity, [COTF] has the data to help solve the supply chain issues as early as possible so we’re not waiting until IOC to find out the supply chain is three years late.”



COTF’s testing and evaluation gives quality data for forecasting and modeling, and validates both sustainment assumptions and logic designed early in the acquisition phase. In accordance with the MOA, COTF provides test-quality reliability data to the NAVSUP enterprise and increases data availability for forecasting life-cycle sustainment support. Access to test data allows NAVSUP to move end-to-end integration of the supply chain earlier in the life-cycle and improve long-term sustainment for the Fleet.



“The relationship is a key aspect to the overall effort NAVSUP is working to ensure the complex systems being installed can be efficiently maintained and repaired quickly with minimal downtime,” said Capt. Troy Gronberg, NAVSUP’s Director of Maritime Strategic Engagement & Weapons Platform Integration. “As we bring NAVSUP and COTF expertise together, we will ensure that not only are the right questions being asked during testing and evaluation, but that answers and results are interpreted into useful and meaningful/actionable data,” Gronberg explained.



Other goals for NAVSUP and COTF are to more fully evaluate logistic supportability during operational testing, to inform acquisition milestones, to improve life-cycle sustainment (reduce overall system cost) through earlier identification of supply chain challenges and to foster a stronger partnership among NAVSUP enterprise, the COTF enterprise, and Program Office logistics teams (Assistant Program Manager for Logistics / Product Support Manager).



“Our great challenge has always been, especially us in the sustainment world, is how do we prepare a weapon system for a 20 to 30 year plus lifecycle,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Commander COTF. “There is a natural linkage between the space that [NAVSUP] owns in acquisition, and how we can partner together to do better.”



COTF has been headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, since inception in 1945. The Navy's Operational Test and Evaluation Force provides an independent and objective evaluation of the operational effectiveness and suitability of naval aviation, surface, subsurface, expeditionary, C4I, cryptologic, and space systems in support of Department of Defense and Navy acquisition and fleet introduction decisions.



“Testing, evaluation and sustainment are all linked as critical parts of end-to-end supply chain management and the broader sustainment piece across the whole Navy,” said Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander NAVSUP.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.