Cadets, faculty and staff eagerly sign up to donate blood during the annual West Point Blood Drive facilitated by the New York Blood Center at Eisenhower Hall between Aug. 23-26 at the U.S. Military Academy.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 14:52
|Photo ID:
|6816885
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-BA007-487
|Resolution:
|1550x1033
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports
LEAVE A COMMENT