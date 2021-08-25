Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports [Image 2 of 2]

    Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Cadets, faculty and staff eagerly sign up to donate blood during the annual West Point Blood Drive facilitated by the New York Blood Center at Eisenhower Hall between Aug. 23-26 at the U.S. Military Academy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:52
    Photo ID: 6816885
    VIRIN: 210825-A-BA007-487
    Resolution: 1550x1033
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports
    Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Amidst blood donation shortage, West Point steps up and supports

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    New York Blood Drive
    West Point Blood Drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT