The Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan is shown anchored in front of the Statue of Liberty near New York City, Aug. 14, 2021. The crew of the Angela Mcshan conducted anchor drills and training exercises while underway for a patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ens. Dylan Roberts/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6814840
|VIRIN:
|210814-G-VP451-024
|Resolution:
|3249x2267
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
