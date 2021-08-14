The Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan is shown anchored in front of the Statue of Liberty near New York City, Aug. 14, 2021. The crew of the Angela Mcshan conducted anchor drills and training exercises while underway for a patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ens. Dylan Roberts/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 11:21 Photo ID: 6814840 VIRIN: 210814-G-VP451-024 Resolution: 3249x2267 Size: 1.13 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.