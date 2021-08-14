Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan is shown anchored in front of the Statue of Liberty near New York City, Aug. 14, 2021. The crew of the Angela Mcshan conducted anchor drills and training exercises while underway for a patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ens. Dylan Roberts/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG Cutter Anchored

