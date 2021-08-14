Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area

    Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan poses for a photo after awarding Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hauser, a culinary specialist aboard the cutter, his permanent cutterman pin during a ceremony while underway near New York City, Aug. 14, 2021. The award becomes permanent after five years of cumulative sea time in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Cecelia Hosley/Released)

