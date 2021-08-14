Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan patrols area

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan poses for a photo after awarding Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hauser, a culinary specialist aboard the cutter, his permanent cutterman pin during a ceremony while underway near New York City, Aug. 14, 2021. The award becomes permanent after five years of cumulative sea time in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Cecelia Hosley/Released)

