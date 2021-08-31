Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Journey across the rivers that bond America [Image 3 of 13]

    Journey across the rivers that bond America

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Neal Moore, a canoe paddler on a 7,500-mile journey across the United States, prepares his belongings to leave Pittsburgh from the Roberto Clemente Bridge Boat Launch to continue his journey north on the Allegheny River, Aug. 31, 2021. Moore began his canoe travels in Portland, Oregon, in February 2020 with a plan of paddling along 22 rivers across America and finish at the Statue of Liberty in December 2021. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:26
    Photo ID: 6814488
    VIRIN: 210831-A-TI382-0281
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Journey across the rivers that bond America [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America
    Journey across the rivers that bond America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A journey across the rivers that bond America

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    rivers
    journey
    paddling
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT