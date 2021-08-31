Journey across the rivers that bond America

Neal Moore (right), a canoe paddler on a 7,500-mile journey across the United States, carries his canoe with the help of Trish Howison, a fellow paddler, as he prepares his belongings to leave Pittsburgh from the Roberto Clemente Bridge Boat Launch to continue his journey north on the Allegheny River, Aug. 31, 2021. Moore considers Howison one of the many "River Angels" who have hosted or supported him along the way of his travels. Moore began his canoe travels in Portland, Oregon, in February 2020 with a plan of paddling along 22 rivers across America and finish at the Statue of Liberty in December 2021. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US