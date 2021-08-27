Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021 [Image 6 of 12]

    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, conduct “pass-in-review” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Aug. 29, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Walter E. Boomer, USMC (Ret.), 24th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Carlton Fulford, USMC (Ret.), former Deputy Commander in Chief, United States European Command, Gen. Richard D. Hearney, USMC (Ret.), 25th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. James M. "Michael" Myatt, USMC (Ret.), former commanding general, 1st Marine Division, Maj. Gen. Harry W. Jenkins, USMC (Ret.), former director, Expeditionary Warfare (CNO Staff), Brig. Gen. Thomas V. Draude, USMC (Ret.), former assistant division commander, 1st Marine Division, and Maj. Gen. Jerry Humble, former commanding general, Marine Corps Recruiting Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 08:50
    Photo ID: 6814117
    VIRIN: 210827-M-KC226-1111
    Resolution: 4902x3268
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021
    Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    The President's Own U.S. Marine Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT