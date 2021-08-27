Marine Barracks host retired Marine Corps Generals for final parade of 2021

Marines with 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, execute “fix bayonets” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Aug. 29, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Walter E. Boomer, USMC (Ret.), 24th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Carlton Fulford, USMC (Ret.), former Deputy Commander in Chief, United States European Command, Gen. Richard D. Hearney, USMC (Ret.), 25th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. James M. "Michael" Myatt, USMC (Ret.), former commanding general, 1st Marine Division, Maj. Gen. Harry W. Jenkins, USMC (Ret.), former director, Expeditionary Warfare (CNO Staff), Brig. Gen. Thomas V. Draude, USMC (Ret.), former assistant division commander, 1st Marine Division, and Maj. Gen. Jerry Humble, former commanding general, Marine Corps Recruiting Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

