    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar

    Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar system

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 06:27
    Photo ID: 6813986
    VIRIN: 210512-A-LX415-354
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar

    Q-53:radar:Q-53 radar:130th Field Artillery Brigade:130th FAB:Target Acquisition Platoon

