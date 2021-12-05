Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar system
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6813986
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-LX415-354
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT