Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 06:27 Photo ID: 6813986 VIRIN: 210512-A-LX415-354 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.47 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.