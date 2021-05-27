Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Grace Tsen completes a medical evacuation test during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait [Image 1 of 4]

    KUWAIT

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6813977
    VIRIN: 210527-A-LX415-177
    Resolution: 6056x4037
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Spc. Grace Tsen completes a medical evacuation test during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maj. Shane Alford of the 130th FAB completes the Norwegian Foot March
    Capt. Earl Collyar of the 130th FAB completes the Norwegian Foot March
    Sgt. Benjamin Kolas of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducts maintenance on the Q-53 radar

    best warrior competition:medical:130th Field Artillery Brigade:130th FAB:Kuwait:MEDEVAC:combat lifes

