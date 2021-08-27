CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Completes Long Era of CT Training

210827-N-N0484-0007 FORT GORDON, Ga. (Aug. 27, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon graduates its last classes of cryptologic technicians (CTs) after 16 years of training. As the Navy transitions training of its linguists to the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) graduation ceremony, presided over by Lt. Cmdr. Hilary A. Gage, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon officer in charge, marks the end of an era for the detachment. Since opening its doors to CTs in 2005, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon has delivered more than 2,000 trained information warfare professionals to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)

