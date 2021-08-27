Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Completes Long Era of CT Training [Image 2 of 2]

    CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Completes Long Era of CT Training

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210827-N-N0484-0007 FORT GORDON, Ga. (Aug. 27, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon graduates its last classes of cryptologic technicians (CTs) after 16 years of training. As the Navy transitions training of its linguists to the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) graduation ceremony, presided over by Lt. Cmdr. Hilary A. Gage, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon officer in charge, marks the end of an era for the detachment. Since opening its doors to CTs in 2005, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon has delivered more than 2,000 trained information warfare professionals to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Completes Long Era of CT Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    CIWT Det. Fort Gordon

