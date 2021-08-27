CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Completes Long Era of CT Training

Courtesy Photo | 210827-N-N0484-0007 FORT GORDON, Ga. (Aug. 27, 2021) – The Center for Information...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210827-N-N0484-0007 FORT GORDON, Ga. (Aug. 27, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon graduates its last classes of cryptologic technicians (CTs) after 16 years of training. As the Navy transitions training of its linguists to the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) graduation ceremony, presided over by Lt. Cmdr. Hilary A. Gage, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon officer in charge, marks the end of an era for the detachment. Since opening its doors to CTs in 2005, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon has delivered more than 2,000 trained information warfare professionals to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Constance E. Miller, Center for Information Warfare Training Detachment Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon graduated its last class of cryptologic technicians (CTs) after 16 years of training, Aug. 27.



As the Navy transitions training of its linguists to the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) graduation ceremony, presided over by Lt. Cmdr. Hilary A. Gage, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon officer in charge, marks the end of an era for the detachment.



Since opening its doors to CTs in 2005, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon has delivered more than 2,000 trained information warfare professionals to the fleet.



“This is a milestone for us as a detachment,” said Gage, elaborating on the final ACLP graduation, “and a transition for the Navy.”



Echoing the sentiments of Master Chief Electronics Technician Terrance D. McManus, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Senior Enlisted Leader, Gage encouraged students, “I have had Sailors tell me they joined the Navy so they wouldn’t have to continue learning, only to find the opposite is true. Your education doesn’t stop here.”



The recent Persian-Farsi ACLP ceremony was the culmination of a series of course sundowns at CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon, preceded by various courses for CT (collection), CT (interpretive), CT (maintenance), and CT (technical). CIWT Det. Fort. Gordon saw the final graduations for its Hebrew and Arabic ACLP programs in June and July, 2021.



Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Aaron D. Greer, ACLP leading petty officer and Arabic ACLP instructor, recalled the bittersweet moment of seeing off his final class; “It is nice to see the students moving on to better things. I am lucky to see such an impact to a whole generation of linguists,” speaking of the transition of CT (interpretive), or CTI, Sailors back to IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow’s Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analyst (ACLA) course.



Regarding the departure of CTs as a whole from CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon, Gage expressed, “CTs contribute so much to this detachment and bring a different flavor to the mission. They will be missed.”



ACLP is follow-on education for the CTI rating upon successful completion of language training at the Defense Language Institute, Monterey, California. Navy language analysts will continue to receive the highest quality phase II education with the transition to ACLA at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas, where training has already commenced.



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training, graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.