Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021 [Image 9 of 14]

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Jacobs of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, gives a speech during change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 01, 2021. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 02:01
    Photo ID: 6813828
    VIRIN: 210901-A-JM436-0246
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021
    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    509thSSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT