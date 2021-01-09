509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 01, 2021

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel N. Zisa, commander of 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, passes the colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin James, during change of command ceremony during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 01, 2021. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

